Remains of missing Branson man found in burned car in Arkansas

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo.- Authorities say the remains of a man who went missing from the Branson area have been found in a burnt car in Arkansas.

According to a press release, during the week of June 15, Eric Williamson was reported missing from the Branson/Hollister area. Several law enforcement agencies, including the Springfield Police Department, worked to investigate his disappearance.

During the investigation, authorities found that Williamson and another man had been involved in a verbal altercation at a residence on Concord Ave. in Branson. During that altercation, Williamson was shot by the other male. The other man involved was later arrested on June 30 in Arkansas on other outstanding warrants.

According to a Taney County Sheriff’s Office press release, detectives went to Arkansas to interview the man and collect evidence.

On July 1, authorities found Williamson’s car burnt with his remains inside. The car was found in a remote part of Boone County, Arkansas.

Authorities say charges are currently pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers