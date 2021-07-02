Remains of missing Branson man found in burned car in Arkansas

BRANSON, Mo.- Authorities say the remains of a man who went missing from the Branson area have been found in a burnt car in Arkansas.

According to a press release, during the week of June 15, Eric Williamson was reported missing from the Branson/Hollister area. Several law enforcement agencies, including the Springfield Police Department, worked to investigate his disappearance.

During the investigation, authorities found that Williamson and another man had been involved in a verbal altercation at a residence on Concord Ave. in Branson. During that altercation, Williamson was shot by the other male. The other man involved was later arrested on June 30 in Arkansas on other outstanding warrants.

According to a Taney County Sheriff’s Office press release, detectives went to Arkansas to interview the man and collect evidence.

On July 1, authorities found Williamson’s car burnt with his remains inside. The car was found in a remote part of Boone County, Arkansas.

Authorities say charges are currently pending.