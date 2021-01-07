Rep. Cori Bush: Members of Congress should be expelled for inciting Capitol incident

ST. LOUIS, Mo- U.S. Representative Cori Bush announced Wednesday that she will introduce a resolution calling for Republican members of Congress who supported the attempt to block certification of the Electoral College’s vote to confirm Joe Biden’s election as the next President of the United States, to be expelled.

Bush says that effort incited “this domestic terror attack” on the U.S. Capitol that unfolded after a rally in support of President Donald Trump turned violent and brought protesters into the building.

The Associated Press reports protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person’s condition was unknown. At least one explosive device was found that was detonated.

The protesters abruptly interrupted the congressional proceedings in an eerie scene that featured official warnings directing people to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks after tear gas was used in the Capitol Rotunda.

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.



Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has spearheaded the movement to object to the Electoral College certification, while several House Members representing the St. Louis region, including U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem) and U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Oakland), have also said they would object.