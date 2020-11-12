Republican Oklahoma Senator Lankford: Biden should receive briefings

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma says it’s time for President-elect Joe Biden to get the intelligence briefings traditionally provided during a presidential transition.  And he says he will step in if that process doesn’t begin by Friday.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Lankford said both President Donald Trump and Biden were receiving intelligence reports throughout the campaign.

But he said Biden’s briefings have “stopped” since the election and he is pushing for those to resume.

“We should be in the same posture that we ran throughout the whole campaign with both of them receiving briefings as they’re both trying to be able to prepare and then allow the process to be able to go through right now,” Lankford said.

The Oklahoma Republican told reporters he has no issue with allowing Trump’s election challenges and recounts to continue, as he says “there are unresolved issues that we find in multiple states.”

But Lankford says that process will be over soon, and both candidates need to be prepared to run the country.

He pointed to the period following the contested 2000 election to make his point. While the George W. Bush team had access to the intelligence brief, an election recount delayed the Bush team’s access to government agencies and resources for more than five weeks.

The 9/11 Commission Report on the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks which happened just months later, warned of the danger in slow-walking presidential transition work in general, not just the intelligence piece.

“So for me, this is just an issue of saying, let’s learn the lesson of 2000 and let’s make sure that both sides are prepared,” Lankford says.

He told reporters if Biden isn’t getting access to the intelligence brief by Friday he’ll intervene to make that happen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GOP Sen. Lankford: Biden should receive briefings

News /

PA dead voters

News /

Arkansas has second-lowest voter turnout percentage nationally

News /

President-elect Biden pledges to protect Affordable Care Act as Supreme Court considers its fate

News /

President-elect Joe Biden delivers speech on the Affordable Care Act

News /

President Trump has not conceded, vows to keep fighting ballot count

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers