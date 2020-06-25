Ruling due in appeal of son convicted in family stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma court is expected to rule on an appeal by a man who was convicted in the fatal stabbing of five family members when he was 16.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is expected to rule Thursday on an appeal by Michael Bever to change his sentence and allow him to eventually become eligible for parole.
Bever was sentenced to five consecutive life in prison terms after being convicted in the stabbing deaths of his parents, two brothers and a sister at their home in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow.