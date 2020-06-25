Ruling due in appeal of son convicted in family stabbing

FILE – In this April 18, 2018, file photo, Michael Bever arrives at the Tulsa County Courthouse for his murder trial in Tulsa, Okla. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday, June 25, 2020, is expected to hand down a ruling on an appeal by Michael Bever, who was convicted in the fatal stabbing of five family members in 2015, when he was 16. The appeal by Bever asks to change his sentence and allow him to eventually become eligible for parole. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma court is expected to rule on an appeal by a man who was convicted in the fatal stabbing of five family members when he was 16.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is expected to rule Thursday on an appeal by Michael Bever to change his sentence and allow him to eventually become eligible for parole.

Bever was sentenced to five consecutive life in prison terms after being convicted in the stabbing deaths of his parents, two brothers and a sister at their home in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow.