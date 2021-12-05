Sallisaw proposes new swim complex and skateboard park

SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Sallisaw is working to secure funding for a new swim complex and skateboard park.

The Board of City Commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday calling for a special election in February that will allow citizens to vote to extend the city’s 1/2 cent sales tax.

The tax was originally put in place to pay for the city’s sports complex, and now city officials are hoping to extend it so it can also fund the new project.

The new complex is expected to be located in the same spot as the current public pool on Redwood Street.

If the tax extension passes, it will not raise the city’s sales tax but keep the current rate in place.

The city of Sallisaw plans to announce specific plans for the new complex in the coming weeks.