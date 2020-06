BRANSON, Mo. — A second Black Lives Matter demonstration at Dixie Outfitters in Branson today.

Protestors gathered here at the same time last week.

One of the rally organizers, Katerina Makuch, says she wants to bring light to the injustices she sees around the country.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the organizers chose Dixie Outfitters because of a 2015 News-Leader article that tied the store’s owners to the KKK.

Nearly 100 people were at the demonstration today.