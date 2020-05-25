Second Great Clips hairstylist tests positive for COVID-19 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR)– 56 more people could possibly have been exposed to COVID-19 as a second hairstylist at a Springfield Great Clips has tested positive for coronavirus-related illness.

The first and second hairstylists worked at the same Great Clips, located at 1864 S. Glenstone.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released the following list of days and times at which a person may have come in contact with either of the two infected Great Clips employees:

Tuesday, May 12 (8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 13 (8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Thursday, May 14 (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Friday, May 15 (1 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Saturday, May 16 (8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Monday, May 18 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 19 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 20 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

The total number of potential Great Clips exposures is 140, as the first hairstylist is said to have potentially exposed 84 people to the COVID-19.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it plans to reach out to all potentially-exposed clients. Those people will be offered free testing.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department issued the following press release:

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential exposures from a COVID-19 positive individual.

A second hair stylist from the Great Clips at 1864 S. Glenstone Ave. has tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time, this is the only other positive result we have had from those tested as a result of the previous exposure.

This stylist worked the following days while experiencing very mild symptoms but potentially infectious:

Saturday, May 16 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Monday, May 18 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 19 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 20 (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

The individual and their clients were wearing face coverings. The 56 clients potentially directly exposed will be notified by the Health Department and be offered testing.

A full timeline of all known potential community exposures is available here.

The potential exposures from these two confirmed cases combined is:

Anyone deemed not to be a close contact during this timeframe (in other words, anyone not contacted by the Health Department and notified of exposure) but were in this location during those dates and times is believed to be at very low risk.

These individuals are advised to watch for symptoms, but there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

cough,

fever,

shortness of breath,

chills,

muscle pain,

sore throat

and new loss of taste or smell

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

If you are sick, you can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness. Links are available at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus

For more information about COVID-19, visit our website at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus, email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov, or call 417-874-1211.

For media requests, contact Kathryn Wall by phone at 417-840-9768 or email at kwall@springfieldmo.gov.