Second student dies after driver plows through cross-country runners in Oklahoma

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Moore Public Schools say another student has died from their injuries following Monday’s auto-pedestrian wreck outside Moore High School.

A 57-year-old barreled his car through a group of cross country runners on East Main Street in Moore Monday afternoon.

Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchison, Ashton Baza, and Rachel Freeman were hit.

Rachel Freeman died at the scene.

Now, Yuridia Martinez has died at the hospital.

Moore Police say 57-year-old Max Townsend didn’t stop until blocks away after barreling through two parked cars, a mailbox, and several front lawns.

Max Townsend is seen in a 2008 booking photo obtained by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

“They let him out to see how he would walk and he was dragging his leg,” witness Richard Stafford said.

Townsend was arrested and off to jail.

His truck was left with severe damage to the front grill and the back tailgate.

Police believe he was under the influence, though not confirming if he was drunk or on drugs.

“He will be taken to the hospital to get his blood drawn and then over to the Cleveland County Detention Center,” Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department said.

Townsend is facing one count of manslaughter and six counts of fleeing the scene of an accident.