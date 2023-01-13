CYRIL, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A second suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona and is currently being held in the Maricopa County Jail while awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. His wife Alysia Adams was arrested on two counts of child neglect on January 12.

Adams and her husband were caregivers for four-year-old Athena Brownfield, who went missing at approximately 2 p.m. on January 10. Investigators said that a postal carrier found Brownfield’s five-year-old sister outside her home and reported it to the police.

Alysia Adams, photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff

The investigation into Athena’s whereabouts continues. Any information should be directed to the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.