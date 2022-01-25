Semi-SUV collision in Oklahoma leaves one dead

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — One man was killed after pulling out in front of a semi Tuesday night in Muse, Okla., according to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials say that on Jan. 24, Bradley Wolf, 46 of Bokoshe, Okla. was traveling eastbound in a Subaru on OK-63 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of US-259 and OK-63.

Gerald Heifner, 49 of DeQueen, Ark. was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt on US-259 when authorities say Wolf pulled out in front of Heifner, causing his vehicle to be struck.

According to the report, Wolf was pinned for four hours.

Heifner was transported by LeFlore County EMS to Mena Regional Hospital in Mena, Ark for treatment. Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene.