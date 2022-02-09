ST. LOUIS–Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday again defended his decision to contest election results in the 2020 presidential race in the state of Pennsylvania which he said was bolstered by a court decision there that said the state’s mail-in ballot law was unconstitutional. But Hawley also reiterated a point he made prior to the January 6, 2021 certification of the presidential election, that Vice-President Mike Pence had no ability to overturn the results, a claim former President Donald Trump continues to make and which Pence rejected last week.

“The Vice-President is there to open the ballots. He doesn’t actually even count them,” Hawley said in an interview. “It’s a ceremonial role,” he added, pointing to changes made after the 1880 presidential election that saw Thomas Jefferson count the then-disputed vote from the state of Georgia that ultimately led to his own victory.

Last week, Pence came out with his most forceful rejection of President Trump’s belief that he could have taken action to change the result of the 2020 campaign.

“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said in a speech Friday to the Florida chapter of the Federalist Society. “I had no right to overturn the election.

“Frankly there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president,” he added. “Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election. And Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024.”

“I think it’s a big problem when a state in a presidential election doesn’t follow its own law, changes its rules and does so in the middle of the process,” Hawley said of his objection to Pennsylvania’s vote. “That’s why I objected on January 6. that was my decision. I stand by it.”

An Associated Press investigation into potential cases of voter fraud in Pennsylvania and the five other battleground states where Trump disputed his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020 found a minuscule number of cases.

Election officials in 11 of the state’s 67 counties identified a total of 26 possible cases of voter fraud, representing 0.03% of Biden’s margin of victory. He defeated Trump in Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes.

The lower court decision in Pennsylvania was immediately appealed to the state’s supreme court.

The Associated Press contributed reporting for this story