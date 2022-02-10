SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 9, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested 18-year-old Hunter Ryan Chronister of Roland, Oklahoma on multiple felony charges related to child pornography.

According to a press release, the OSBI ICAC Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the uploading of child pornography on a social media platform. During the investigation, Chronister was identified as the suspect associated with the social media accounts.

Chronister was arrested without incident and booked into the Sequoyah County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography

Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act

Chronister is being held without bond. “The OSBI appreciates the assistance from the Sequoyah County Sheriffs Office and the Roland Police Department with Chronister’s arrest,” the release stated.