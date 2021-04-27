Sign war breaks out between Nixa businesses, encouraging others to join

NIXA, Mo. — Several businesses are in the middle of a sign war in Nixa, Missouri.

It all began when Beacon Church on West Mount Vernon Street saw businesses having a sign war online. The church then decided to call out Jayne Young, an Allstate insurance facility also on West Mount Vernon Street.

Seven Hills Veterinary Clinic On North Kenneth Street decided to join in the fun by calling out Luk Boutique on South Main Street. The boutique was quick to respond the next day.

These businesses and facilities are encouraging others to participate and to join the Nixa Facebook page for updates on the sign war.

