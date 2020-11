SPIRO, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Spiro police announced a silver alert for a missing 75-year-old Friday.

The missing man, Luther Clayton, was last seen in black jeans, a lime green jacket and a blue ball cap.

He was last seen at Marvin’s in Spiro around 2:45 p.m.

Those with any additional information on Clayton’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Spiro Police Department or 911.

Officials have not released a picture of Clayton or a vehicle description at this time.

This is a developing story.