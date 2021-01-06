Silver Alert issued for missing Muskogee man suffering from dementia

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Muskogee Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a missing 75-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Harry Esannason went missing from Muskogee at around 8 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, Esannason may be without his medication and is in “imminent danger of seriously bodily injury or death.”

Special attention should be paid to the states between Oklahoma and New York, police say.

If you have any information on Esannason or his whereabouts, contact Muskogee police at (918) 683-8000.

