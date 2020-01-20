Silver Dollar City 60th Anniversary: Diamond Jubilee

BRANSON, Mo. (KSN) — Silver Dollar City theme park is officially preparing for its 2020 season by ringing in its 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee.

For this upcoming season, Silver Dollar City has planned a new area called Rivertown which will include its titular BBQ restaurant, Rivertown Smokehouse.

A new ride to commemorate Marvel Cave called Mystic River Falls will also be a part of the season changes.

The total cost of all the park additions will total $30 million.

“These are exciting times for the Silver Dollar City brand. While we celebrate our 60 year past, we are VERY excited about the future. While we have fun new additions in the works, this remains constant: Silver Dollar City will continue to be a park focused on fun for families while still providing adventures and entertainment for adult couples. As we celebrate our 60th Anniversary, this proclamation could not be truer: Our Greatest Adventures Lie Ahead,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions.

