BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — After four weeks of voting, Silver Dollar City was voted #1 Theme Park in America by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, according to a press release.

The nationwide poll put Silver Dollar City against amusements parks from across the nation.

“Our guests come from all over the USA. We recognize they could visit other states, other regions and other theme parks, but they have chosen to not only visit us, but to also vote for us,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Our citizens strive every day to create unique and fun adventures and experiences for each guest. We want to provide the entire family an escape from the noise of their daily routines and the opportunity to grow closer together as they experience our rides, our shows, our festivals, our attractions and our incredible food.”

The 1880s theme park celebrates holidays and seasons every year in unique ways. A full schedule and general information can be found online.