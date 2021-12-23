Skeletal remains found in Branson

BRANSON Mo– The Branson Police Department located skeletal remains of one individual in a heavily wood area off Fall Creek Road after receiving a 911 call.

According to a press release, The remains have been identified as human. The Branson Police Department and the Taney County Coroner investigated the scene throughout the day on Wednesday and are on scene again Thursday morning continuing the investigation. The investigation is in the preliminary stages. No identification of the remains has been made.

More information will be shared when available. Currently, this is an active investigation.