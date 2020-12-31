Skeletal remains found in Douglas County belong to a missing man from 2015

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo.- Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase says human remains found last weekend in a rural area belonged to a missing man from 2015.

The Associated Press reports that the remains of Brandon Wood, who went missing from Mountain Grove in September 2015.

The skeletal remains were found in Douglas County in an area that had been previously searched. Sheriff Degase says recent home construction turned up new evidence.

The remains were identified through dental records. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified three people of interest in Wood’s death, but so far, no arrests have been made, reports The AP.

Sheriff Degase will hold a press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss the remains found.