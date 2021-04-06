Springfield based company gets 300k investment from TV show ‘Shark Tank’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield business is getting national attention after appearing on ABC’s reality show ‘Shark Tank’

StepNpull, a Springfield-based company, walked away with a $300,000 investment from the show.

“We had a once in a lifetime opportunity to pitch on Shark Tank,” said Mike Sewell, the StepNpull president. “Certainly, the sharks have a lot of connections and they have a lot of business experience and a lot of resources that we don’t have.”

Kevin O’Leary, one of the sharks, invested in the StepNpull, a win for the company.

Sewell said StepNpull sales spiked during COVID-19.

“For years, it really was really a side business for me, Ron and Kelly, my two business partners,” said O’Leary. “Then last year, the demand increased so sharply, that I ended up making a decision to leave my career.”

Those sales helped keep people employed during the pandemic.

“COVID’s had a big impact,” said Kelly Coddington, StepNpull VP. “It’s not so much about all the sales, it’s about being able to work with collegiate, metal tech and these people that were hurting during the COVID times, that StepNpull kind of got them through the hard times where they could survive.”

Sewell said with the new investment from Shark Tank, he hopes to possibly work on some new products.