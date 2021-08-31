Springfield businesses honor the 13 US service members who died in Afghanistan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thirteen U.S. service members were killed in a suicide bombing near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday. Among them were 11 Marines, one Navy sailor, and one Army soldier. At least 18 other U.S. service members were injured, and at least 169 Afghans were also killed.

Names of the service members killed were released by the Department of Defense on Saturday:

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Navy Hospital Corpsman Max W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Since then several local businesses in Springfield have been honoring the lives of the 13 service members. One of those businesses is 4 by 4 Brewing Company.

The small business posted a photo on social media showing 13 beers placed on a table with a reserved sign.

(4 by 4 Brewing Compnay in Springfield, Mo.)

Chris Shaffer, co-owner of 4 by 4 Brewing Company and veteran, said it was a way to honor America’s fallen brothers and sisters.

“A lot of my buddies who are still in the military or active reserve or guard started texting me saying it sure would be cool if you could do this, it would really mean a lot,” said Shaffer. “And I said honestly I’m already on it. I thought about it and you guys texted me that you would be behind it as well. That makes up my mind and so, we decided to do it.”

Two other businesses have decided to honor the fallen service members as well.

BigShots and Texas Roadhouse.

Shaffer says seeing people come together and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice is exactly what America needs.

“I think America and the world have been in a really weird situation the past couple of years,” said Shaffer. “I think we all need to come together and support each other and this is one of the ways we can do that.”

Many customers approved of this tribute and thanked the owners.

“There was a lot of positive feedback from it, said Shaffer. “People thanked us and they were happy to see that individuals could still be patriotic. And just being American. We got it pretty good overall, way better than most. And I think people underappreciate that a lot.”

The simple gesture hit close to home for one customer on Saturday.

“My bartender came up to me and said this guy who just got a beer said one of his managers that works for him in Nebraska, it was his son,” said Shaffer.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the 13 that died in Kabul Thursday. Page arrived in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Page served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California.

This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday Aug. 26, bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group. (U.S. Marines via AP)

4 by 4 Brewing Company offers a veteran discount every day the brewery doors are open.

“We want to give back to veterans,” Co-Owner Derek Shimeall said. “It’s not just a veterans day or a memorial day I mean we want that to be a thing every single day.”