Springfield police say teen shooting death “appears accidental”

Around the Region

by: AJ Davidson

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Friday, Dec. 18, Springfield Police Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person had been shot.

According to a press release from SPD, the victim has been identified as 17-year-old Richard Tyler Corbin. Next of kin has been notified.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to a juvenile female who said she shot Corbin.

According to the release, based on the initial investigation, the shooting appears to be an accident and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone who has related information to this incident should contact SPD at 417-864-1810 or an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.

