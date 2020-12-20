St. Louis bakery gives back by providing jobs to the homeless

ST. LOUIS – The non-profit social enterprise Bridge Bread bakery provides supportive employment to people without safe and stable housing. Through meaningful work, they became valued as contributing members of our community.

Founded in 2011 by Fred Domke, the non-profit employs hardworking individuals who are experiencing homelessness and provide them with marketable skills and reliable employment.

Organizers believe earning a proper wage is fundamental to one’s self-worth, dignity, and self-sufficiency.

Bakers learn the craft and gain employment while the community gets the chance to enjoy delicious baked goods. They call that a win-win.

The program accepts individuals as they are and allows them to participate with minimal training and minimal commitment.

After training and establishing a positive work record, workers become more employable and some will move on to more traditional jobs.

Bridge Bread encourages the community to get involved by buying products online, at the Bake Shop, or from the mobile food truck, volunteering with the organization, distributing products through your church, business, or restaurant, and telling others about the work of Bridge Bread.