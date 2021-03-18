Stone County residents report multiple damages to homes, one building flipped near Elsey

Around the Region

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ELSEY, Mo. — A tree fell on a truck near Galena, Missouri, and a house completely flipped over during the severe weather in the state.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said trees were the cause of multiple damages to homes, boats and power lines in the area, but there were no reported injuries.

“There are homes that are completely gone,” said Rader. “Barns that are completely gone. One there’s a camper laying on top of a barn. Quite extensive damage back to the west of here.”

Highway 248 was closed when the tree near Galena fell, but is now in full operation.

In Elsey, Missouri, a building completely flipped over near Highway 413. Mike Reed, the owner of the flipped home, said it was like a scene out of The Wizard of Oz.

“We had our interior carpenter working on the inside today and he just left a couple of hours ago,” said Reed. “There’s no damage to the house. Everything is good. Just our barn flew over and our chicken coop is flat.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers