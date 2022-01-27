Study: Oklahoma most unsafe state to live during COVID

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — A study conducted by WalletHub found Oklahoma to be the worst state to live in during the pandemic.

State safety varies in how state officials have kept the COVID-19 virus under control and how many residents are vaccinated.

In order to find out the top and bottom states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five metrics, including COVID-19 transmission rates, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of eligible population getting vaccinated.

The study found Oklahoma to be the most unsafe state to live in during the pandemic, with Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Missouri rounding out the bottom five.

Hawaii was listed as the safest state, followed by California, Virginia, the District of Columbia and Maine.

Arkansas is in the middle of the pack, sitting at No. 28.

Aside from the District of Columbia, Oklahoma has the most positive test rates in the nation, putting it at the bottom for that category.

The state is also listed at No. 49 for highest hospitalization rate, and No. 48 for highest death rate.

To see the study’s full findings, click here.

According to WalletHub, as of Jan. 25, 64% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.