OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — New unemployment claims continue to decrease amid high inflation and the threat of a recession, but Oklahoma continues to have among the highest claims in the U.S., according to a new study.

Personal-finance website Wallethub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key weeks. The number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force was also reportedly considered.

According to WalletHub, 23 states and the District of Columbia had unemployment claims last week that were lower than in the previous week, including Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Michigan, Connecticut, Mississippi, and more.

However, five states including Oklahoma had unemployment claims last week that were worse than the same week last year. Other states include South Carolina, Kentucky, Connecticut, and Arizona.

WalletHub notes every state had unemployment claims last week that were lower than in the same week pre-pandemic (2019) except for Oklahoma, Indiana, Connecticut, Colorado, Ohio, and others.

New Hampshire was found to have the biggest decrease in claims since last week, while Massachusetts was found to have the smallest, just above Oklahoma.

Oklahoma also finished last in change in the number of unemployment insurance claims since pre-pandemic, and second to last since the previous week.

For more detailed information, visit Wallethub.com.