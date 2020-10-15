Suspect in pregnant woman’s slaying removed to Texas jail

Around the Region
Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, shows Taylor Parker. Parker, accused of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim’s womb, has been moved from Oklahoma to a Texas jail, authorities said Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Bi-State Detention Center via AP)

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A woman accused of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim’s womb has been moved from Oklahoma to a Texas jail.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas, was booked Wednesday into the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, without bond.

She has been charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, who was found dead Friday with her baby removed from her body.

The baby later died at a southeastern Oklahoma hospital.

RELATED HEADLINE: OSBI: Woman arrested after allegedly attacking pregnant woman, removing unborn baby

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers