Suspect in pregnant woman’s slaying removed to Texas jail

This photo provided by the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, shows Taylor Parker. Parker, accused of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim’s womb, has been moved from Oklahoma to a Texas jail, authorities said Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Bi-State Detention Center via AP)

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A woman accused of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim’s womb has been moved from Oklahoma to a Texas jail.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas, was booked Wednesday into the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, without bond.

She has been charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, who was found dead Friday with her baby removed from her body.

The baby later died at a southeastern Oklahoma hospital.

