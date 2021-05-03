Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Branson West

BRANSON WEST, Mo.- A suspect is in the hospital after leading deputies on a chase that turned into an officer-involved shooting.

On Monday, May 3, Stone County central dispatch received a call of a man being shot at Business 13 near Chickory Lane, south of Branson West.

According to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect fled the scene by stealing the victim’s car. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the victim who was transported to a hospital in Springfield.

Around 11:20 a.m. a second 9-1-1 call came into dispatch that the suspect was at a campground between DD and Talking Rocks Road. The suspect brandished a gun and fled in the stolen vehicle towards Talking Rocks Road.

The suspect then hit spike strips near the entrance to Kings Food Saver. When the suspect exited the vehicle, investigators say he reached for his firearm. A Stone County Deputy fired at the suspect, shooting him in the lower abdomen.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in Springfield. Also, the pistol was recovered at the scene.

Both the victim and suspect are in critical condition.

Sheriff Rader says no deputies were injured in the shooting.

The Missouri Highway Patrol DDCC investigators have been requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story.