Suspect shot and killed after damaging KFC, backing into Chickasha house

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an incident after a man damaged a KFC, drove through several yards, and was shot and killed after backing into a residence in Chickasha.

The Chickasha Police Department received a 911 call at 4:53 a.m. on January 11 from the 1100 block of S. 5th Street reporting a shooting. The homeowner called police after shooting and killing an unidentified man who entered the house.

According to a report from the OSBI, the incident began when the suspect drove his vehicle through a nearby KFC restaurant causing damage, continued through several yards, including the homeowner’s, and backed into the homeowner’s residence. The suspect then began banging on a neighbor’s windows.

The homeowner heard the noise and went outside to find out what was going on. According to the report, at that point the suspect came up on the homeowner’s porch, assaulted the homeowner’s wife and then went inside the house.

The homeowner had a gun and shot the suspect inside the house. The OSBI reports that the suspect died at the scene.

The suspect’s identity is still unknown. The homeowners are cooperating with OSBI agents.