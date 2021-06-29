TBI issues statewide Amber Alert for Memphis baby after his mother is murdered

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police and the TBI are looking for a 7-month-old baby boy after his mother was shot to death Sunday.

Police said the baby’s mother was dropped off at the Regional One Medical Center with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

Braylen Clark
Barry Medlock

They believe Braylen Hunter Clark is with his biological father, Barry Medlock.

The TBI has issued a statewide Amber Alert for the child. MPD has also issued a warrant for second-degree murder for Medlock.

Braylen was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He is about 27″ long, weighs 18 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Medlock is 26 years old.

MPD searching for suspects accused of shooting woman seven times outside Frayser home

If you see Medlock or the baby, call Memphis police at 911 or (901) 545-2677. You can also call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers