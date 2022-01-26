Teen killed in Adair County car crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 17-year-old girl was killed Tuesday, Jan. 25 after pulling out in front of a driver on State Highway 51 four miles west of Stilwell, Okla.

According to a Oklahoma Highway Patrol crash report, the female Stilwell juvenile was attempting to turn east from a county road onto State Highway 51 when she pulled out in front of Paul Burson, 70, of Welling, Okla. and was struck.

Pafford EMS pronounced the teen dead at the scene from head injuries. Burson was taken to NHS Hospital in Tahlequah, Okla. and later transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla. with head and trunk external injuries, according to the report.

Trooper Aaron Wall of the Adair/Cherokee County Detachment investigated the crash, assisted by Trooper Tommy Mullins also of the Adair/Cherokee County Detachment, Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Stilwell Fire and Rescue, Pafford EMS, and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.