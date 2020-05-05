Televangelist Jim Bakker sues Missouri Attorney General

BLUE EYE, Mo. (KY3) — Televangelist Jim Bakker is making headlines again– this time it’s him fighting back against the state of Missouri.

In March, the state attorney general said Bakker was making “unproven claims on a product he was selling.” Bakker has filed his own lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in rural Stone County because that’s where Jim Bakker’s national show is recorded. The claims came from a guest on Bakker’s show, saying a product he’s selling is proven to work on other strains of coronavirus, and could work on the one we’re all fighting now.

But Bakker’s attorney, former Governor Jay Nixon, is defending Bakker and says this lawsuit isn’t about medicine, but rather about freedom of religion, speech, and Bakker’s deeply held Christian beliefs.

His show has viewers from across the globe. If you’re not familiar with Jim Bakker as pastor and televangelist– you may know him from his very public fall from grace, so to speak, in the late 80s.

That fall, his attorney says, could be haunting him now.

“I think the whole Jim Bakker story is obviously an American story, and interesting story of a guy that made a great rise, and had a huge fall and has gone to Blue Eye, Missouri and has rebuilt his life and ministry, and whether you agree with him or not or some portions of his teaching, he has been sincere and true and direct with the people he talks to and preaches to on a daily basis.”

