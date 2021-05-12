Tennessee DOT holds news conference in wake of I-40 bridge closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee is closed after inspectors found a crack in the span.

Thousands of trucks and cars are being forced to detour and shipping on the Mississippi River is shut down in the Memphis area.

Both states’ transportation agencies are working to make sure the 48-year-old bridge is safe. Traffic is flowing on the Interstate 55 detour.

Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen says he’ll work with colleagues in both states to make sure the I-40 bridge repair is included in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill. The bridge usually carries about 35,000 vehicles a day.

