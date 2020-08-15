The Latest: 9 Oklahoma football players positive for virus

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley hosts the Big 12 Conference championship trophy after defeating Baylor 30-23 in overtime in an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. Riley will earn an average of more than $7.5 million a year under a contract extension through the 2025 season. The university’s board of regents approved the two-year extension Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) – Nine Oklahoma football players tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a break in preseason camp.

Coach Lincoln Riley made the announcement during a Zoom call Saturday.

Riley announced on Aug. 8 that the Sooners were temporarily pausing preseason practices because of schedule changes. He gave players the option of returning home, though most stayed on campus.

After the initial testing in preparation for the July 1 start of workouts, the program had just one positive result until this week. There were two rounds of tests last week, with one positive in 205 tests.

Riley said he didn’t regret giving the players a break, but said he hopes the team learns from the situation.

“I think what we’re up against is something that’s doable, but the key is going to be for our players, our staff … how well can this virus be mitigated or stopped or contained when players or staff members are not in our facilities?” he said.