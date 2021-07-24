Three detainees escaped from McDonald County, Missouri jail

PINEVILLE, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — McDonald County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed Saturday evening that three inmates have escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center and are on the loose.

Deputies said at approximately 5 p.m. David Molina, 49, Carmelo Miguel Burgos, 27, Shun’tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 23, attacked and overtook an on duty Detention Officer and escaped from the facility.

Police have not said where they suspect the three are headed.

Benton County Lieutenant Shannon Jenkins said all three men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the escapees are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.