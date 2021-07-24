Three detainees escaped from McDonald County, Missouri jail

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — McDonald County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed Saturday evening that three inmates have escaped from the McDonald County Detention Center and are on the loose.

Deputies said at approximately 5 p.m. David Molina, 49, Carmelo Miguel Burgos, 27, Shun’tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 23, attacked and overtook an on duty Detention Officer and escaped from the facility.

Police have not said where they suspect the three are headed.

Benton County Lieutenant Shannon Jenkins said all three men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the escapees are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers