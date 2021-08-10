Three people arrested in Missouri sex trafficking investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announced the arrest of three people for crimes ranging from sexual trafficking of a child, promoting child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Two of the three individuals have been charged:

Anthony L. Arndt, 34, of Monett, Missouri

Lorrie Pace, 53, of Stockton, Missouri

The arrests happened The arrests happened between August 4 and August 5. According to investigators, the arrests were not related, but each is the result of lengthy investigations.

Arndt was arrest on Wednesday in Barry Count. Investigators executed a search warrant at Arndt’s residents on County Road in Monett, Missouri. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment.

The Barry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Arndt with one count of promoting child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography. Arndt is being held at the Barry County Jail with a bond of $1 million.

Lorrie Pace was arrested on Wednesday in Cedar County. Investigators executed a search warrant for Pace’s residence on East 1658 Road in Stockton, Missouri. During the search, authorities seized child pornography and computer equipment. The Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has formally charged Pace with one count of promoting child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography. Pace was sent to the Cedar County Jail with a bond of $25,000.00.

According to the MSHP, during 2019 and 2020 the Digital Forensics Investigative Unit (DFIU) executed 290 search warrants and made 63 arrests for sexual trafficking of children and the manufacturing, possession, and/or promotion of child pornography charges.

In 2021, the DFIU executed 70 search warrants, made 16 arrests, and contacted seven live victims.

The Divison of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.