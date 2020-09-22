Tiger Woods opens new public golf course near Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tiger Woods has unveiled the grand opening of Payne’s Valley, the first public-access golf course in the U.S. designed by Woods and his design firm, at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri’s Ozark Mountains.

The course will make its official debut on September 24, just two days after Woods plays the course during Payne’s Valley Cup: A Europe vs. U.S. battle pitting Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas against Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Payne’s Valley is named after Ozarks native and golf legend Payne Stewart and is designed to showcase the natural beauty of the Ozarks.

Payne’s Valley stands out with its inviting layout, pristine water features, large fairways and greens, and spectacular 19th hole, the Big Rock at Payne’s Valley.

The course joins the Big Cedar Lodge’s four world-class courses designed by the biggest names in golf: Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Fazio.