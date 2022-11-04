FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service issued a pair of tornado warnings in eastern Oklahoma shortly before 5 p.m. on November 4.

According to the bulletin out of Tulsa, warnings were issued for northeastern Le Flore County and southeastern Sequoyah County until 5:30 p.m. The release stated that at 4:55 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located seven miles north of Bokoshe, moving northeast at 40 MPH.

It added that flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter and that mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, vehicles and trees is likely.

Locations in or near the path include Muldrow, Gans, Cowlington, Roland, Moffett and Cottonwood, including I-40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 311 and 328.

The weather service advises anyone in that area to take cover and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.