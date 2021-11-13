TTPD: One dies after police find crashed vehicle ‘fully engulfed in flames’

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a man early this morning, according to Texarkana Texas Police.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Wood Streets, and that when they arrived, the vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames.

Texarkana Texas Fire Department firefighters were able to put out the fire, only to discover the  driver’s body inside the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation, and TAPD will update as more information becomes available.  

