Tulsa homicide suspects arrested in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Tulsa, Okla., homicide suspects were arrested January 5 at the Whataburger on College Avenue in Fayetteville.

According to a preliminary report from Fayetteville police, Brinlee Denison, 25, of Saplupa, Okla., and Nicholas Johnson, 28, of Tulsa were arrested in connection with a homicide in Tulsa.

Brinlee Denison, 25, of Saplupa, Okla., and Nicholas Johnson, 28, of Tulsa were arrested in connection with a homicide in Tulsa Wednesday afternoon.

The report says officers responded to the Whataburger in reference to a possible sighting of a homicide victim’s vehicle from Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Department detectives contacted Fayetteville police to inform them the credit card of the homicide victim was recently used at the Whataburger.

Tulsa police told Fayetteville police the victim’s vehicle, a 2012 white Dodge Charger with a Oklahoma license plate was missing and presumed to have been stolen after the murder.

The report says multiple patrol officers responded to the area and found the vehicle in the Whataburger parking lot with Denison and Johnson inside.

The two were taken into custody without incident. The car was confirmed to be the victim’s stolen car, according to the report.

The report says Denison and Johnson were in possession of the victim’s credit cards at the time of their arrests.

During a follow-up investigation, Denison and Johnson were seen on video using the victim’s credit card to buy food at Whataburger.

Denison and Johnson were taken to the Fayetteville Police Department to be interviewed with Tulsa police.

The release says during interviews with Tulsa homicide detectives, both were identified as primary suspects in the homicide.

Denison and Johnson are charged with two counts of felony theft by receiving. Johnson is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

The report says Tulsa detectives are preparing arrest warrants for murder charges for both Denison and Johnson.