TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Tulsa man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a minor approximately one-to-two years old.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and Department of Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officer (HSI TFO) in Tulsa received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Google account that was in possession of child exploitation material in March 2020. The Cybertip indicated that the Google user, identified as Matthew Alan McNair, was using three different Google email accounts to store the material.

Agents issued search warrants to all three Google email accounts and found McNair to be in possession of in excess of 1000 images and/or videos depicting child exploitation material. During the investigation, Agents discovered images that appeared to be homemade.

The images depicted an adult male sexually abusing a female juvenile, approximately one-to-two years of age. The man in the images possessed tattoos matching those of McNair.

The investigation uncovered information pertaining to McNair being a registered sex offender in the Tulsa area. He was a transient sex offender, so no exact residential address was available for him.

Investigators turned their focus to the homemade images. Information was obtained throughout the investigation indicating that McNair had previously lived in the Delphi, Indiana area for a period of time in 2017. During that time, he lived with the family of his then-girlfriend and had access to a female juvenile, approximately one-to-two years of age.

HSI TFO requested the assistance of HSI Indiana in identifying the victim. The parents of the victim confirmed the identity of the female juvenile.

Due to the most serious offense occurring in Indiana, McNair was indicted in the Federal court of the Northern District of Indiana on charges of Transportation of Child Pornography and Forfeiture Allegation and Sex Offender Committing New Offense and Forfeiture Allegation, both charges under Federal law. On October 27, he was convicted and sentenced to a total of 480 months on the above charges.

McNair will be turned over to the Bureau of Prisons upon his release from the Department of Corrections in Nebraska on unrelated charges. If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.