Tulsa mom of 2 who drowned pleads guilty to child neglect

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman whose two young children wandered from their apartment and drowned has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the case.

Court documents show 24-year-old Donisha Renee Willis agreed Monday to two child neglect charges in the May 2020 deaths of 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 21-month-old Tony Crook Jr.

The charges were reduced from second-degree murder counts.

Willis, of Tulsa, also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. She has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The children were last seen alive on video holding hands and walking toward a rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River.