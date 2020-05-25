Tulsa police searching for missing children

These undated photos released by the Tulsa (Oklahoma) Police Department show Tony, left, and Miracle Crook. Authorities searching for the two Tulsa, Okla., children who have been missing since Friday, May 22, 2020 (Tulsa Police Department via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says the search for two missing children is still underway after the mother allegedly refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Officials are looking for 2-year-old Miracle Crook and 1-year-old Tony Crook who were last seen Friday, May 22, near the Shoreline Apartments in Tulsa, near East 21st St. and I-44, around 9 a.m.

Another affiliate reports the children were with their mother, Donisha Willis, when they went missing.

On the night of May 21, Willis’ parents and sister stopped by the apartment.

The last time the children were seen was on surveillance video at Ryan’s Mingo, a convenience store near the complex, around 8:30 a.m. the next morning. They were with Willis at the time, police say.



Tony (in front) and Miracle Crook The children have been missing since Friday, May 22, 2020. (Tulsa Police Department photos).

“That’s the last time we saw them,” said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin. “Those are the last images we have and we believe that’s what they were wearing.”

About 30 minutes later that morning, a witness saw the children at the apartment with Willis.

However since then, the children have not been seen, and Willis was found passed out on the couch by police at the apartment.

She allegedly became “verbally abusive,” Affiliate KJRH reports, saying she didn’t care when asked where the children were.

Lt. John Adams says Willis is not giving any information on the whereabouts of the children and refused to cooperate.

“[We] Canvassed the apartment complex several times. Helicopter. Did everything we could,” Adams said.