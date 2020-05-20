Tulsa’s Golden Driller statue gets Tesla-style makeover

Andrew Nelson lifts the hood of his Tesla Model S in front of the Golden Driller as it gets a Tesla facelift Tuesday, May 19, 2020.Tulsa’s iconic Golden Driller statue is joining the effort to help lure automaker Tesla to build its new U.S. assembly plant here. The 75-foot tall statue in the heart of the city is getting a makeover that includes a bright-red Tesla logo on its chest and a mask to make the oil field worker look more like Tulsa CEO Elon Musk. City officials plan to unveil the new look at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa’s iconic Golden Driller statue is joining the effort to lure automaker Tesla to build its new U.S. assembly plant in Oklahoma’s second-largest city.

The 75-foot tall statue is getting a makeover that includes a bright-red Tesla logo on its chest and a mask to make the oil field worker resemble Tulsa CEO Elon Musk.

City officials plan to unveil the new look at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The company has reportedly picked Tulsa and Austin, Texas, as finalists for its new factory that is expected to employ more than 10,000 people.