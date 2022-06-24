MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 23, two suspects wanted in connection with the May 29 murder of Sharika Bowler turned themselves in to OSBI Special Agents at the the Muskogee Police Department.

According to an OSBI press release, Gervorise Warrior, 19, and Keshaun Jackson, 18, both of Muskogee, were wanted on felony arrest warrants in connection with Bowler’s murder. On May 31, Special Agents arrested 25-year-old Kendall Alexander at his home in Muskogee.

The Muskogee Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the AFT assisted with Alexander’s arrest. Skyler Buckner, 26, turned himself in to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office on May 29.

Warrior, Jackson, Alexander and Buckner are each charged with one count of murder in the first degree and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. They are being held in the Muskogee County Jail on no bond warrants.

Bowler was killed in a shooting that occurred on May 29 at an annual Memorial Day event with 1,500 people in attendance. The festival took place at the Old City Square in Taft.

Witnesses say just after midnight there was an argument and then gunfire erupted. Eight other people were injured in the shooting ranging in age from nine to 56. The injured sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The OSBI investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OSBI immediately at (800) 522-8017 or to email tips@osbi.ok.gov.