Two workers trapped in Oklahoma dam after explosion

The condition of the two workers was not immediately clear. They were there doing core sample drilling at the time of the blast.

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (NBC News) — Two workers were trapped Thursday night in an Oklahoma dam after an explosion, a dam agency official said.

The blast just before 6 p.m. at Kerr Dam near Salina did not compromise the structure, said Justin Alberty, spokesman for the Grand River Dam Authority.

The contractors were about 80 feet down from the top of the dam and doing routine core sample drilling when they were trapped, he said.

“Right now the priority is to get to them, to get down to those two individuals,” Alberty said.

