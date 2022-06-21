ST. LOUIS – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make several stops this week in the St. Louis region this week.

Oscar Meyer has six wienermobiles touring the country year-round. From Wednesday to Sunday, you can find the classic vehicle in St. Louis or a short drive away from the city.

You can visit the wienermobile and get your picture taken at one of these three locations over the next few days:

Kirkwood, Missouri

Wednesday, June 22

National Museum of Transportation (2933 Barrett Station Road)

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pacific, Missouri

Thursday, June 23

Save A Lot – Pacific (2700 West Osage St.)

3:30-6:30 p.m.

Otto, Missouri

Friday, June 24

Save A Lot – Otto (5651 MO-21)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Belleville, Illinois

Saturday, June 25

Gateway Classic Cars of St. Louis (1237 Central Park Dr.)

9 a.m. to noon

St. Louis

Sunday, June 26

PrideSTL 2022 Grand Pride Parade (Market St. and 10th St.)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The wienermobile will also make several stops east and south of St. Louis after this weekend. To find another location near you, click here.