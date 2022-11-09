JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Expanding the state treasurer’s investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.

Missourians voted on the state’s chief financial officer’s authority to invest state funds.

Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana use and grant automatic expungement for prior cannabis convictions.

Voters also decided whether the state’s constitution will allow the Missouri Legislature to increase the mandatory minimum funding level for the Kansas City Police Department.

Voters also decided if the Missouri National Guard needed to form its own department separate from the Department of Public Safety.

Finally, Missourians voted on a new constitutional convention. The question appears on state ballots every 20 years. Voters last called for a constitutional convention in 1942.