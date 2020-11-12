White House task force: COVID in Oklahoma is ‘unyielding’

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt puts his face mask back on after speaking during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Stitt and hospital officials in Oklahoma City joined in a news conference to, as Stitt said, plead with residents to voluntarily socially distance, wash hands and wear masks, but he again said he would not issue a statewide mask mandate. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The White House Coronavirus Task Force is again recommending a mask mandate in Oklahoma and says the virus spread in the state is “unyielding.”

The report released Wednesday by the state Department of Health says a recent surge in cases and hospitalizations calls for immediate action.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has opposed a statewide mandate and on Tuesday joined with physicians to call on residents to voluntarily wear masks.

There was a record 1,248 people hospitalized in Oklahoma on Wednesday. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the 7-day rolling average of new cases per day has risen from 1,185 to 2,080.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

