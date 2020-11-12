White House task force: COVID in Oklahoma is ‘unyielding’

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The White House Coronavirus Task Force is again recommending a mask mandate in Oklahoma and says the virus spread in the state is “unyielding.”
The report released Wednesday by the state Department of Health says a recent surge in cases and hospitalizations calls for immediate action.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has opposed a statewide mandate and on Tuesday joined with physicians to call on residents to voluntarily wear masks.
There was a record 1,248 people hospitalized in Oklahoma on Wednesday. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the 7-day rolling average of new cases per day has risen from 1,185 to 2,080.