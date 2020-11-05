Woman killed in Joplin crash identified

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: KODE

JOPLIN, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Joplin Police Department has identified the woman killed in a head-on collision on the E. 20th Street bridge on Wednesday.

Lauren Safley, 31, of Joplin, was killed when the vehicle she was driving crossed over the center line and hit a Joplin School District utility van head-on, according to the Joplin Police Department.

The injuries suffered by a male passenger in Safley’s vehicle have been upgraded to critical/serious condition.

The driver of the Joplin Schools vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no students in the vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation by the JPD Major Crash Team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers