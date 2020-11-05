Woman killed in Joplin crash identified

JOPLIN, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Joplin Police Department has identified the woman killed in a head-on collision on the E. 20th Street bridge on Wednesday.

Lauren Safley, 31, of Joplin, was killed when the vehicle she was driving crossed over the center line and hit a Joplin School District utility van head-on, according to the Joplin Police Department.

The injuries suffered by a male passenger in Safley’s vehicle have been upgraded to critical/serious condition.

The driver of the Joplin Schools vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no students in the vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation by the JPD Major Crash Team.